DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,019 new cases of COVID-19, along with 11 more deaths.

Health officials said 189 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 235,040, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Eleven more deaths were also added for a total of 2,418. The youngest patient from Sunday’s count was a Dallas man in his 40s who was found dead in his home.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,019 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 11 Deaths, including 189 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/pG5Qjw3SLP — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 7, 2021

New hospitalization data will be released on Tuesday, Feb, 9. There were 818 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County as of Friday, Jan. 5.

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins warned residents to keep the gatherings as low as possible due to the potential for another super spreader event.

“It is important that for this year’s celebration we limit it to the people that we live with to avoid increased spread of COVID,” Jenkins said on Saturday. “We must use all the tools in the toolbox to have our best chance of controlling the spread and having our best hope of keeping ourselves and our community strong until the vaccine can be more widely dispersed, and we can begin to reach heard immunity.”

In Tarrant County, 991 new cases and 31 more deaths on Sunday The county’s totals are now at 229,029 cases, both confirmed and probable, and 2,458 deaths.

