(CBSDFW.COM) – Super Bowl Sunday has arrived and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is issuing a warning for fans who might be looking at buying merchandise surrounding the big game.
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the CBP said it has already seized numerous counterfeit items like jerseys, rings and shirts of various teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
#DYK? CBP works with our law enforcement partners to seize counterfeit merchandise, like these #SBLV items, which may have health and safety risks for consumers. CBP enforces over 400 laws for 40 U.S. agencies and protects consumers while enforcing U.S. trade laws. pic.twitter.com/2p7wVnJa7s
— CBP (@CBP) February 7, 2021
The CBP said items like these could also pose health and safety hazards to consumers.
“CBP enforces over 400 laws for 40 U.S. agencies and protects consumers while enforcing U.S. trade laws,” the agency said.
Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.