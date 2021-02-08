FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Christopher Johnson was murdered in Sansom Park in October of 2020 — three men are now in custody for his death.
On February 7 police arrested Nathaniel David McCurdy, Anthony Jordan Patterson, Christopher Chase Bailey in Hunt County. All the men have been charged with murder.
According to police, a confrontation happened outside 8 Ball Billiards and Bar along Jacksboro Highway and the 29-year-old victim was stabbed several times. He died at a local hospital.RELATED: Texas Representative Ron Wright Dies After Contracting COVID-19
The three men arrested — McCurdy, Patterson and Bailey — are all being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $1,000,000 each.
