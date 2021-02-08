CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Christopher Johnson was murdered in Sansom Park in October of 2020 — three men are now in custody for his death.

On February 7 police arrested Nathaniel David McCurdy, Anthony Jordan Patterson, Christopher Chase Bailey in Hunt County. All the men have been charged with murder.

Texas murder suspects Nathaniel McCurdy (L), Anthony Patterson (C), and Christopher Bailey (R). (credit: Sansom Park Police Department)

According to police, a confrontation happened outside 8 Ball Billiards and Bar along Jacksboro Highway and the 29-year-old victim was stabbed several times. He died at a local hospital.

The three men arrested — McCurdy, Patterson and Bailey — are all being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $1,000,000 each.

