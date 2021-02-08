FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The person who was critically hurt in a two-alarm apartment fire on Fort Worth’s south side Monday, Feb. 8, died at the hospital, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Four cats were rescued from the complex.
Firefighters got the call just after 7:00 p.m. in the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle North, south of I-20 off Granbury Road.
A spokesman says heavy flames and smoke could be seen on all three floors of the building when crews first arrived.
There were 24 units impacted by the fire. A dozen suffered severe damage.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
The Red Cross is also on scene helping the families who were displaced by the fire.
There were 36 people displaced.