DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are following the Super Bowl’s lead, and inviting essential workers to be the first in the stands this season.

Officials with the organization say they just want to show their appreciation and say “thank you” for those workers putting their lives on the line for the safety of everyone else.

The Mavericks have hand-selected essential workers to cheer on the team in person this week. It’s the first time during the COVID 19 pandemic and since last season basketball when fans have been allowed inside the American Airlines Center.

But the Mavs are following all the guidelines from the local level to the federal level. They’re also in compliance with NBA guidelines. They are inviting only 1,500 essential workers to Monday night’s game and each worker must show proof they have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

In a statement, Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban said, “We owe so much to people who have put their lives at risk to make us safer. Bringing them to a Mavs game is the least we can do!”

The Mavericks will extend this honor to essential workers for every home game this week.