DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old Dallas boy was struck in the foot by a bullet fired into his bedroom during a drive-by shooting on Friday, Feb. 5.
Dallas Police said it happened shortly after midnight at 3200 Carpenter Avenue.
The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
No suspect or suspects have been identified at this point.
Anyone with information can contact Detective A. Zabriskie at 214-671-4332 or alexander.zabriskie@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #021335-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.
The number is (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.