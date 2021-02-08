FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been critically hurt in a two-alarm apartment fire on Fort Worth’s south side Monday, Feb. 8.
MedStar had originally told CBS 11 one person had died, but the agency got back in touch and said that was not the case.
Firefighters got the call just after 7:00 p.m. in the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle North, south of I-20 off Granbury Road.
A spokesman says heavy flames and smoke could be seen on all three floors of the building when crews first arrived.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
More to come.