NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police Officer Matt Boyd delivered a baby in under ten minutes after arriving to help a mother in labor.
"I just fell back on my training for what to do. Let's be honest – Momma did more work than I did," said Officer Boyd.
It was the early morning hours of February 3 that Boyd called on his experience serving as an EMT for two and a half years in Hood County before joining the department in 2018.
Boyd remained calm when he arrived at 4:26 a.m. and by 4:32 a.m., a healthy, new human had entered the world.
“What a great example of outstanding service and compassion, no matter the call. Officer Boyd went above and beyond to help the baby boy and keep Mom as calm as possible. Officer Boyd is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women who serve our community every day, every call,” said Assistant Chief Rick Scott.
