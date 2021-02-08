CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Baby, labor, North Richland Hills Police Officer Matt Boyd

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police Officer Matt Boyd delivered a baby in under ten minutes after arriving to help a mother in labor.

“I just fell back on my training for what to do. Let’s be honest – Momma did more work than I did,” said Officer Boyd.

RELATED: 3 Men Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Christopher Johnson Outside Sansom Park Bar

It was the early morning hours of February 3 that Boyd called on his experience serving as an EMT for two and a half years in Hood County before joining the department in 2018.

Boyd remained calm when he arrived at 4:26 a.m. and by 4:32 a.m., a healthy, new human had entered the world.

RELATED: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Javoras Moten At Eli's Food Mart In Dallas 

“What a great example of outstanding service and compassion, no matter the call. Officer Boyd went above and beyond to help the baby boy and keep Mom as calm as possible. Officer Boyd is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women who serve our community every day, every call,” said Assistant Chief Rick Scott.

North Richland Hills Police Officer Matt Boyd (credit: North Richland Hills Police Dept.)

MORE FROM CBSDFW

MORE: Texas Representative Ron Wright Dies After Contracting COVID-19

 

CBSDFW.com Staff