IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of two murdered teenage girls spoke to CBS 11 on Monday, Feb. 8, about her son’s conviction for helping the alleged killer hide for 12 years.

That killer is Yasser Said who was on the FBI’s ten most wanted list for a decade until he was captured last year.

Said’s ex-wife said she believes their son should go to prison for life for his role in aiding the fugitive.

Patricia Owens told CBS 11 she still can’t believe her own son, Islam Said, spent years helping his father hide from authorities for the murder of his sisters Amina and Sarah.

“I do not approve of what he has done by helping his dad stay hid,” Owens said.

Owens’ 32-year-old son and his uncle, Yassein Said, have both been convicted of conspiracy to protect Yasser Said from arrest.

The fugitive was captured in 2020 after 12 years on the run.

He was wanted for the 2008 shooting of his 18 and 17-year-old daughters, whose bodies were found in his taxi cab outside an Irving hotel.

Authorities and their mother both say it was motivated by the girls associating with people outside of their religion.

“Muslim girls cannot date anyone who is not Muslim. I think it was an honor killing,” Owens said.

Owens and her sister say it was stunning to learn that Yasser Said had been hiding out in Bedford and Justin with the help of his brother and son.

The victims’ aunt, Connie Moggio, said, “How the heck you can protect a man that shot and killed your sisters and have no regard for the law or the two lives that are lost is disgusting to me?”

Both the son and brother of Yasser Said face up to 30 years in prison when they are sentenced here in federal court later this year.

“I think they should stay in there they helped the killer take two lives so I think they should arrest them and take them to jail,” said Owens.

As for Yasser Said, who awaits a capital murder trial, his former wife and former sister-in-law want to see more extended family members charged with harboring him.

A man they say no one should have sympathy for.

“I don’t want to talk to him or see his face,” said Owens. “I hope every day he wakes up and sees his cell bars that memory of Amina and Sarah haunts him for the rest of his life.”