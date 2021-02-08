FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury Monday, Feb. 8, for murder of a Burleson teen last September.
Shaunathan McMahon, 17, a student at Burleson High School, was found shot near a basketball court at the Alsbury Villas on 755 NE Alsbury Blvd. on Sept. 21, 2020.
He later died.
Xavier Miranda and Bryan Keith Dominguez were indicted for his murder.
No other details have been released yet.