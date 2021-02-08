DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at Eli’s Food Mart located at 10190 Forest Lane.
On Sunday, February 7, officers found Javoras Moten, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Moten to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective A. Lopez at 214-283-4884 or by email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.
