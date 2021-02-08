SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake police arrested a man for mail theft and drug possession after pulling him over on North Carroll for speeding and not having a license plate.
Police said the man, Joshua Albright, handed officers a fake driver's license and also had an open can of Steel Reserve beer in the center console. He also had meth in his socks, police said.
He was pulled over on February 7, at around 3:15 a.m.
As officers searched the car, they found around 150 pieces of mail that Albright admitted he had recently stolen from Colleyville, Irving, Carrollton, and Addison, totaling 44 different addresses. Of those addresses, 39 had come from Colleyville that night.
