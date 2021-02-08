DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested two young men for the murder of a delivery driver in December.
Tristin Devon Howard, 17 and Qaulin Dajuan Curlin, 18 were arrested on Friday, Feb. 5 for the murder of Timothy Allen.
A mugshot for Howard was not yet available.
Bond has not yet been set.
Allen, 65, was shot and killed on Dec. 22, 2020, in the 2400 Block of Leath Street.
Someone found his body in the driver's seat of a vehicle the next day and called police.
Police said Allen had just made a delivery to the Hamptons at Lake West Apartments before he was killed.