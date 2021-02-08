CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, Delivery Driver, DFW News, Murder, Murder Victim, Qaulin Dajuan Curlin, Timothy Allen, Tristin Devon Howard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested two young men for the murder of a delivery driver in December.

Tristin Devon Howard, 17 and Qaulin Dajuan Curlin, 18 were arrested on Friday, Feb. 5 for the murder of Timothy Allen.

RELATED: Police Chief Eddie Garcia Wants To 'Restore Hope, Pride' In Dallas Neighborhoods

Qaulin Dajuan Curlin (credit: Dallas PD)

A mugshot for Howard was not yet available.

Bond has not yet been set.

RELATED: Trinity Metro Plans To Offer Free Rides To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Allen, 65, was shot and killed on Dec. 22, 2020, in the 2400 Block of Leath Street.

Timothy Allen (credit: Dallas PD)

Someone found his body in the driver’s seat of a vehicle the next day and called police.

MORE: 'They're Out There Everyday,' Many Home Health Workers Having Hard Time Getting Vaccinated For COVID

Police said Allen had just made a delivery to the Hamptons at Lake West Apartments before he was killed.

CBSDFW.com Staff