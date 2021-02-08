CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in the Texas city of Splendora led to an arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance for John Joehlin.

It happened on Feb. 8 at 12050 US Highway 59.

John Joehlin (credit: Splendora Police Dept.)

Joehlin was taken into custody after a roadside investigation.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Splendora is three hours southeast of Dallas, about 37 miles from Houston.

