MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in the Texas city of Splendora led to an arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance for John Joehlin.
It happened on Feb. 8 at 12050 US Highway 59.RELATED: 3 Men Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Christopher Johnson Outside Sansom Park Bar
Joehlin was taken into custody after a roadside investigation.RELATED: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Javoras Moten At Eli's Food Mart In Dallas
He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Splendora is three hours southeast of Dallas, about 37 miles from Houston.MORE: Texas Representative Ron Wright Dies After Contracting COVID-19
MORE FROM CBSDFW