DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives have identified two women and a man found shot to death inside an apartment complex in Dallas following a SWAT standoff Sunday evening.

The female victims are Marietta Julieze Matthews, 26, and her mother Tamiko Geniece Merriwether, 55. Police said Matthews was in a relationship with the deceased male identified as Nathan Rashad James, 24. They lived together at the apartment.

Police said James killed the two women before turning the gun on himself.

They responded to the scene of the murder suicide at around 4:30 p.m. at a complex in the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle.

According to police, James fired shots at arriving officers and struck at least one squad car. Officers called SWAT and a standoff ensued.

Police said SWAT eventually made entry at around 7 p.m. after attempts at getting the suspect to surrender. That’s when the bodies were found.

Police said officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident. No officers were injured.

