DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — For the first time in 11 months the Dallas Mavericks played before home fans and they gave them quite a show. Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks and Luka Doncic scored 26 in their 127-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled within 123-120 with 50 seconds left.

Josh Richardson hit a jumper with 27 seconds to go for a five-point lead and Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer seconds later.

“We’ve got to do a better job of closing out games,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “This is an experience we’re going to have to learn from. We’re a young team that simply has to learn from these situations.”

Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 22 in the fourth quarter, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a five-game road trip 1-4.

It was the second straight loss for the Wolves in which they rallied from a huge deficit early and nearly won. On Saturday at Oklahoma City, they came from 23 down to lead in the fourth quarter only to lose by two.

“We’re finding ourselves as a group,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “I liked some of the progress.”

Porzingis had 15 points and six rebounds in the first quarter as Dallas led 43-22. It was the most points for the Mavericks in one period this season and the second straight game in which the Wolves have allowed 43 in the first quarter.

The Mavericks led 71-51 at halftime behind 18 points from Hardaway. It was the third straight game in which they have scored at least 70 points in a half to set a franchise record.

