SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Engine 25 of the San Antonio Fire Department returned to a burned out apartment complex where the roof had collapsed to find a dog hiding inside a third floor apartment.
A woman heard the dog barking and called firefighters to return to the site of the 2-Alarm fire they had put out earlier.
Firefighters said the closet with the door closed he was hiding in was the "only survivable space in that unit."
They described the dog's survival, given the major fire damage along with a structural collapse as — "amazing!"
