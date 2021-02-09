Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association.
At the same time, the youngest, most diverse women are the least aware that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is their greatest health threat.
The American Heart Association is calling on people everywhere to spread awareness of the sobering fact that 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease. One in three may not sound like a lot, but it’s not three other women. You could be the one. It’s our mothers, our grandmothers, aunts, sisters, colleagues, classmates, neighbors and best friends. Imagine your life with one-third of these women gone.
Throughout the month of February, women (and men) are encouraged to “wear red and give” as part of the American Heart Association’s signature movement, Go Red for Women®, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with support from National Wear Red Day matching partner Big Lots.
Here’s how you can show your support:
- Visit CVS Health and making a donation at the register until March 6
- Big Lots will also be holding an in-store campaign through Feb. 14.
- Signing up to participate in the lifesaving research through Research Goes Red, an initiative from the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline:.
- Joining the conversation by using #GoRedforWomen, #HeartMonth and #WearRedDay on social And what’s extra fun – when you use those hashtags on Twitter, a special custom emoji will appear!
Learn more about the Go Red for Women movement at GoRedforWomen.org.