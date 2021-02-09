Arctic Air Moves Into North Texas Tonight, Brings Chance For Freezing Rain & Light SnowTuesday morning there is some freezing drizzle in locations across North Texas, but only enough to possibly impact elevated surfaces and cover some windshields... but a bigger change is coming.

Arctic Air Set To Arrive In North Texas Next Week -- Winter Isn't Over After AllWeather across North Texas for Super Bowl Weekend will be mild and highs on Monday will even reach the mid-60s, but then the bottom falls out next week.

It May Not Be Over For Texans, Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of WinterAfter emerging from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted there will be six more weeks of winter.