CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Capitol riot, deadly riot, Donald Trump, impeachment, impeachment trial, Political News, Trump Impeachment, washington d.c.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The Senate is convening Tuesday to commence with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the first Senate trial of a former president in U.S. history.

President Donald Trump at the White House on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mr. Trump faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted to impeach him on January 13, one week after the attack that left five people dead.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

CBSDFW.com Staff