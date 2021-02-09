WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The Senate is convening Tuesday to commence with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the first Senate trial of a former president in U.S. history.
Mr. Trump faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted to impeach him on January 13, one week after the attack that left five people dead.
Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.
