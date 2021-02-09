FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police officer was fired Tuesday, Feb. 9, for “violating departmental General Orders related to social media use,” the department said in a news release.
Officer Chadwick Hughes was placed on restricted duty on Feb. 1, following the discovery by a fellow officer of "racially insensitive and inappropriate social media posts" the three-year veteran of the department published.
The Internal Affairs Unit became immediately involved and began investigating the matter, the Fort Worth Police Department said.
After reviewing the Internal Affairs findings, Chief Noakes concurred with the chain of command determination that Officer Hughes was in violation of departmental General Orders and that his conduct brought justified unfavorable criticism upon the department.
That led to his termination on Tuesday.
“The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard,” the department said in a news release.