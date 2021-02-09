DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For a second consecutive day, confusion and congestion impacted Dallas County’s largest COVID-19 vaccination hub.

The planned drive-thru set to vaccinate thousands of people at Dallas’ Fair Park was inoperable Tuesday, Feb. 9.

In frigid weather, people prepared to get their scheduled vaccinations found themselves waiting in lines, then sitting shoulder to shoulder on golf carts while being moved.

For up to two hours, cars lines wrapped around Fair Park.

The mega hub’s 13-lane drive-thru stayed blocked and closed.

Generators needed to keep conditions warm enough for vaccine use outside, were not on the Fair Park site.

It put a freeze on Dallas County’s effort to ramp up vaccinations for those 65 and older.

“Tt slows down the volume, leaves people stranded in lines for too long,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “It’s disappointing and frustrating, and I’m sorry it’s happening to them. When we get those generators open the drive they, should solve the problem – but today another frustrating day for everyone else involved.”

Dallas County health officials didn’t want vulnerable serious left out in the cold, but if those generators aren’t in place on Wednesday, that’s what would happen.

Andrea Nation and her mother, Shirley, found themselves on a golf cart four hours after they arrived.

They took the situation in stride.

“This is her second shot,” said Andrea. “We can stop worrying about that. It doesn’t matter how long it takes is how I feel.”