DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for the person who shot a man several times shortly after midnight on February 9.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 7300 block of Pineberry Road — a residential neighborhood.
When officers arrived they found a male victim, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name isn’t being released until next of kin is notified.
Police say the suspect sped away from the scene in a 4-door tan vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.
Investigators are asking that anyone who knows who committed the shooting or has information about the crime contact Dallas police at 214-671-3686 or send an email to Homicide Detective P. Wheeler.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
