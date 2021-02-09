DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,303 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Of those, 1,187 are confirmed cases and 116 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 236,925 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 32,640 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 2,482 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 30 more deaths were confirmed Tuesday.

“Today we report another 1,303 new COVID cases and an additional 30 deaths. Unfortunately, one of those deaths was of a young pregnant woman in her 20’s and another was of a woman in her 30’s who had recovered from COVID over six months ago, only to be recently reinfected with the virus,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We know this will continue to be a tough month in Dallas County as we mourn our fellow residents who have lost their lives to this virus. Our actions and sacrifices today can and will make a difference, not only in the cases we’ll see a few weeks from now, but in the hospitalizations and deaths that usually follow about a month later. If we make smart decisions, wear our mask, wash our hands, keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds, hopefully all these numbers will continue to decrease.”

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,362, which is a rate of 51.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 4 (week ending 1/30/21).

During the month of January, there were 9,231 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 755 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 102 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 3,979 residents and 2,242 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 858 have been hospitalized and 487 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Seventeen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 383 residents and 190 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A pregnant woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Irving and had recent reinfection with COVID-19 after initial recovery over 6 months earlier. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired at home.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in an area hospital ED.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Sachse. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home.

– A man in his 100’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 100’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

‘I’m Here Live, I’m Not A Cat’: Texas Attorney Struggles To Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Court Hearing

IRS Computer Glitch Causes 10s Of Thousands To Mistakenly Be Told They Won’t Receive Stimulus Check

Fort Worth Police Officer Chadwick Hughes Fired For ‘Racially Insensitive’ Social Media Posts