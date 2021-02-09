DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday, Feb. 9, their pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program starting Friday, Feb. 12.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Texas which can be found here.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare, the company said in a news release.

“In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration,” Walmart said in a statement.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states.

For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, click here.

“The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is another important step in public health’s effort to vaccinate Texans,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “It means more vaccines available to more people in more places, and we appreciate the pharmacies’ willingness to help vaccinate our priority populations.”

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.

You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment.

Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.