FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of North Texas beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for northern counties of the Metroplex and Red River counties.

Drizzle will develop later Tuesday and especially Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will cause light ice accumulations, especially on elevated roadways. Hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute! #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/AXRV3TFr3V — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 9, 2021

“We will see a good chance of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain in the advisory area and icing possible on elevated surfaces/bridges/overpasses,” said CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett. “From there forward, we have a better chance of rain/mixed with sleet and freezing rain that includes the majority of the Metroplex and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We could see some accumulation on bridges and overpasses as well as elevated surfaces again.”

Friday, North Texas warms to 35 degrees and then drops below freezing on Friday night.

The area we won’t warm above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17.

People in McKinney and north of DFW got a taste Tuesday morning of what everyone in North Texas could be getting later in the week.

Road crews on Highway 75 were on standby for freezing rain that did cause some issues as people headed to work.

Collin and Denton counties woke up to ice on roofs and vehicles as temperatures took a dive overnight.

They may stay that way for awhile according to weather forecasts.

CBS 11 came across some minor accidents that could have been weather related.

By noon the temperature in McKinney was above freezing.

Even Tuesday afternoon, road crews were out on Highway 75 and Highway 121 in preparation for possible freezing precipitation overnight.

Wednesday could be messy on the roads with rain and near freezing temperatures predicted in the morning.