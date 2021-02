GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — It looks like something out of a horror or sci-fi movie, but it’s just another normal day when temperatures dip below freezing in North Texas and flames seem to shoot from train tracks.

The City of Grapevine is alerting residents and visitors that they shouldn’t be concerned if they see what appears to be blazing fires along the train tracks of the TEXRail commuter line.

Officials say TEXRail has started warming the switches along the tracks and will continue to do so during the cold weather snap. The otherworldly images of tracks set ablaze is caused because the warming process creates an open flame under the track.

Officials say the process is normal during cold weather and there is no need for concern… but it does make a dramatic sight.

