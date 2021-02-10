DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following backlash and a reversal by the Dallas Mavericks after it came to light team owner Mark Cuban had stopped having the National Anthem played before home games this season, the Dallas Stars released a statement in calling the playing of the anthem a “time-honored tradition” and that the Stars would “continue to perform” the anthem before their home games.
The full statement on Twitter read: "The playing of the National Anthem is a time-honored tradition and the Dallas Stars will continue to perform the Star-Spangled Banner prior to our games at American Airlines Center. As the only National Hockey League team in Texas, we are proud to represent our state and our country.
The Mavericks reversed course after news reports Tuesday, Feb. 9, that Cuban decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games.
“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”