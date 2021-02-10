FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police lieutenant Gary Hawley was fired two months after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in front of a Grapevine elementary school.
In a statement, the department said Hawley lost his job for violating department General Orders related to intoxication off-duty.RELATED: Remembering Black Dallas: Local Effort Looks To Highlight, Preserve City's Black History
“The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior in any manner,” the release said.
Gary Hawley was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 8, after a witness reported that he was asleep in the driver’s seat in the pickup area of Cannon Elementary School.RELATED: Dallas Man In 20s With No Underlying Health Conditions One Of 37 New Deaths Reported In County
According to police, a child was also in the backseat of Hawley’s vehicle. Police determined Hawley was intoxicated and transported him to jail without incident.
Hawley was a 14-year veteran with the Fort Worth Police Department; assigned to the East Division Patrol.MORE: DFW Weather: Potential For Freezing Rain And Sleet Increasing In North Texas