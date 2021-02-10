DFW Weather: Potential For Freezing Rain And Sleet Increasing In North TexasWith temperatures in the low 30s Wednesday evening, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for just about all of North Texas until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory Expanded, Increasing Likelihood For Overnight Freezing Rain & Weekend Wintry Mix To North TexasWinter has returned with a vengeance as an expansive Arctic air mass unleashing on North Texas. A high-impact event is expected tonight into Thursday -- bringing widespread freezing rain.

Tips To Keeping Your Vehicle And Its Battery Maintained During Frigid WeatherFrigid temperatures have made their way to North Texas, and AAA has advice on how to keep your vehicle and its battery in working order as they can be heavily affected by cold weather.