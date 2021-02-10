DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives said they determined that Markelen Jerrel Chance, 21, is responsible for the killing of Tremond Spencer, 18, of Dallas.
Spencer was killed the night of February 9.RELATED: White House Partners With Texas To Open New COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Centers In Dallas, Arlington
Dallas police found him in the parking lot of 4060 Preferred Place with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.RELATED: Despite Uncertainty, State Fair Of Texas Looking For Help Planning 2021 Event
Chance was transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. A magistrate will set his bond.
MORE FROM CBSDFWMORE: 'Just The Way You Are'... Bruno Mars Impersonator Bilks Texas Woman Out Of $100K
‘I’m Here Live, I’m Not A Cat’: Texas Attorney Struggles To Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Court Hearing
IRS Computer Glitch Causes 10s Of Thousands To Mistakenly Be Told They Won’t Receive Stimulus Check
Fort Worth Police Officer Chadwick Hughes Fired For ‘Racially Insensitive’ Social Media Posts