SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement is searching for a serial robbery suspect who they believe hit at least two stores on the same day.

Just before 4 a.m. he targeted the 7-Eleven at 1600 West Southlake Boulevard on Feb. 10.

Wearing a black hoodie, blue bandana as a mask and carrying a distinct Dallas Cowboys backpack/bag, he pulled a gun on the clerk. He then demanded money and the clerk started to open the cash registers. But when he didn’t move fast enough, the suspect hit the clerk on the top of his head with the butt of the gun, police said. He stole money, and fled northbound out of the store.

The clerk suffered minor injuries.

Detectives have connected the suspect, seen in the same clothes, using the same backpack to a string of aggravated robberies in North Richland Hills, Bedford, and Haltom City

About thirty minutes after the Southlake robbery, a man matching the suspect’s description is seen on surveillance video entering a store in the 6300 block of Davis Blvd and robbing the clerk at gunpoint.

Currently, detectives are working together to review footage and conduct a thorough investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call or email crime analyst Diana Smith at DSmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call her at 817.748.8915.

Or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com, or contact the department directly, (reference case number 21N08235) 817.281.1000.

MORE FROM CBSDFW