FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Tollway Authority, as well as the Texas Department of Transportation, both have staff on overnight shifts tonight treating the roads ahead of what could be many days of wet winter weather.

They say they are prepared for whatever mother nature has in store for the remainder of the week.

Both, have spent the last few days distributing pre-treatment on North Texas roads that will lower their freezing point.

“We have approximately 180 pieces of equipment and all sorts of configurations. We use all of them. When we have this scenario It’s an all hands on deck, 24/7 operation,” said Val Lopez, Public Information Officer for Fort Worth TxDOT. “We’re trying to prevent ice from bonding onto the roadway.”

But of course, areas of concern our bridges and overpasses. They are places where precipitation is likely to land, and where roads are not insulated by the warmth of the ground.

“From here on out, that’s going to be our primary focus is those elevated surfaces, making sure they stay as ice free as possible,” Lopez said.

They say right now they’re treating us they go and are prepared for the worst…especially since this event is expected to last multiple days.

“If this goes on as long as they say, and if it comes along the way they say, you know, we could have to use plows,” said Michael Rey, Media Relations Manager for the North Texas Tollway Authority. “We’re equipped for anything…we practice this year round, literally.”

They say if possible, it may be best to stay off the roadways the next few days to avoid slick spots.

But if you have to leave home, they offer up some tips.

“You have to slow down, you have to give yourself a lot more time to get to your destination,” Lopez said.

“I personally think that Texas drivers get a bad rap we don’t get a lot of practice in ice, you know this is not North Dakota so just kind of recognize that. Like any situation you really have to adjust your speed accordingly,” Rey said.