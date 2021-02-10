IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An unidentified man shot and killed himself in front of the home of Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne in Irving, police said Wednesday evening, Feb. 10.
Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne's spokesperson Andrea Coker confirmed the Republican U.S. Representative was home when she heard a gunshot and saw a person's body on her front walkway around 3:45 p.m.
Rep. Van Duyne called 911.
“The Irving police arrived immediately and made sure the area was secure, and she has been speaking with them since. She is shocked and saddened that someone would take their own life. We have no further comment at this time,” Coker said.
Van Duyne, who represents Texas' 24th Congressional District, is a former Mayor of Irving.
Irving Police and the FBI are investigating the suicide.