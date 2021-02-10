DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The NBA issued a statement Thursday about a “longstanding league policy” that requires all teams to play the national anthem as fans are making their way back to arenas.
The NBA said: "With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy."
This comes a day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said his team has not played the anthem before home games, so far, this season, as first reported by The Athletic.
Cuban didn't explain the decision and said that nobody had noticed.
The Mavericks confirmed they will be playing the anthem starting with Wednesday night’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks.
For the first 10 home games, the Mavericks didn't have fans in the stands. The team will be allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend four home games between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14 for free.
An NBA spokesperson previously said teams were able to “run their pregame operations as they see fit” due to COVID-19 guidelines that had clubs playing in empty arenas.