DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas is asking for the public’s help in planning its 2021 event in the fall despite uncertainty of whether it will take place as scheduled.
Organizers are looking to collect feedback through a survey for plans to hold an event with health and safety precautions in mind.
"The health and safety of our guests, staff, and partners continue to be our top priority – it is important to us to incorporate fairgoer's thoughts and feelings into our planning decisions so we can host an event that meets – and exceeds – our guest's expectations," fair officials said in a statement.
The fair is currently scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 17.
Last year’s fair was canceled in favor of drive-thru experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair was also able to still hold its livestock market show in limited fashion.