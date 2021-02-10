(CBSDFW.COM) – “I’m here live, I’m not a cat.” They’re the words that sparked a viral hit on social media as a Texas lawyer showed up to a Zoom meeting with a cat filter on his face.

The lawyer and judge in the video say they’re just happy to bring people some smiles during times of COVID-19 and virtual meetings.

“They call him the abo-gato, which is probably my favorite,” Judge Roy Ferguson said. (Abogado is Spanish for attorney.)

“They say it was the purrfect moment… they asked if was committing purrjury,” Ferguson added.

The judge in far southwestern Texas near the Big Bend area was asked if he expected the kind of response he got from that video.

“If you’ve looked through my Twitter feed, all I do is give Zoom tips,” Ferguson said. “And none of those have ever gone viral, so I had zero expectation that this would be any different.”

“Being an old fart, I didn’t know how to un-cat myself,” attorney Rod Ponton said.

Ponton was the face behind the forlorn feline eyes.

“That cat was me saying ‘Oh God what are we doing here?'” Ponton said.

But keeping composure, Ferguson walked the attorney through on how to fix it.

“I stopped the video. I came on camera, and got an eye to eye with the cat and explained to the kitten how to turn it off and 10 seconds later, it was off and we have the hearing,” Ferguson said.

Cat puns aside, both say the video is what we all need right now.

“Our nation needs a collective laugh, we’ve had a hard damn year this past year,” Ponton said.

“I’ll bet this is the most successful educational tweet in history. Because 100 million people are going to see it, and every person is going to make sure that they are not the next lawyer cat when they join their next business meeting by Zoom,” the judge added.