Heavy Snow Possible: Winter Storm Watch Begins Late Saturday Night In North TexasMeteorologists with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say heavy and blowing snow is possible with accumulations of three to seven inches possible.

'Y'all Didn't Believe Me,' Texas Man Josh Moloney Laces Up, Tests Icy Conditions By Skating On Street One North Texan just "couldn't take it anymore," and took to the streets to test just how icy Thursday's weather conditions really were.

Single Digit Temps Expected; Could Be Coldest Valentine's Day Ever In DFWIt’s been a tough 24 hours with the weather turning bitterly cold and ice accumulating across parts of North and Central Texas.