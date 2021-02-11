ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.
The case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
No details have been released yet.
Caplinger is in the Collin County Jail. There is no information on bond yet.
Caplinger was first elected to the Allen City Council in 2005 and has served as mayor pro tem since 2012.
Due to term limits, he is currently serving his final term that expires in May 2021.
The City of Allen released a statement saying, “We were shocked to learn today of the arrest of Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger on charges related to child pornography. The case did not originate with the Allen Police Department.”