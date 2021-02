DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas man is in custody after being arrested on February 10 and charged with participating in the deadly January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Court papers filed in federal district court in Sherman charge Daniel Ray Caldwell, 49, with assaulting a federal officer, as well as with trespassing on restricted grounds, violent entry on those grounds and participating in civil disorder.

No other details of the allegations were immediately available.

Caldwell, a resident of The Colony, was booked without bond and is being held into the Collin County Jail in McKinney.

