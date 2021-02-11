CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing for more than a week.

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore (Alvoid), 39, was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of E. Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 10:35 p.m.

Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.

Crowley Police provided the photo below of the missing woman.

Crowley Police describe Martyna Bah-Traore (Alvoid) this way:

“Black female about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Cynthia does not have any known visible tattoos, scars or markings.”

She was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants, gray with white shoes, and carrying a red purse with plaid markings.

Her vehicle is a metallic blue Mazda CX-5 with Texas license plate NMJ3883, which she was last seen driving.

Martyna Bah-Traore (Alvoid) was reported missing by her family in Crowley.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Robles with the Crowley Police Department at 817-297-2276 ext. 6302. Report number #21-2045.