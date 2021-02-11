More 'Hunker Down Weather' Yet To Come For DFW AreaIt’s been a tough 24 hours with the weather turning bitterly cold and ice accumulating across parts of North and Central Texas.

'Y'all Didn't Believe Me,' Texas Man Josh Moloney Laces Up, Tests Icy Conditions By Skating On Street One North Texan just "couldn't take it anymore," and took to the streets to test just how icy Thursday's weather conditions really were.

Winter Weather Closes Arlington ISD & Others, Fort Worth School District Switches To All VirtualA wintry mix, including sleet, is falling across parts of North Texas making for a potentially treacherous commute and impacting several of the largest school districts in the Metroplex.