DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Fugitive Unit exchanged gunfire with a man they were trying to arrest, but neither the suspect nor officers were hit.
It happened at about 11 a.m.on Feb. 11 at 4515 Village Fair Drive.
Wearing marked tactical apprehension gear, officers approached the man, who's wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant and a parole violation. But the suspect took out a handgun, pointing is at officers.
He fired, striking the unmarked vehicle. An officer also fired, but did not strike the man, who then surrendered.
MORE: Texas Gov. Abbott Visits Dallas To Talk About Support For Small Businesses