DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man who chased down another, fatally shooting the victim in an alley.
The homicide happened on Feb. 8 at 12:20 p.m. at 2316 S. Denley Drive.
Police said the suspect is a Black male with slender build, 5'09 to 5'11 tall.
He was seen pointing a handgun at the victim at a 7-Eleven during the altercation, before shooting him.