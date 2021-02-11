BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A juvenile is in the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center charged with capital murder in a shooting last August.
Bedford Police said the suspect shot and killed a 17-year-old girl on August 1, 2020 inside a vehicle parked outside a CVS Pharmacy at 601 N. Industrial Blvd.
The suspect was located in Groesbeck, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and arrested by Bedford Police along with U.S. Marshals.
Police said the suspect, the victim, and her female friend met in a car to purchase THC vape cartridges right before the murder.
Shortly after the suspect got in the car, there was an argument.
The suspect shot the victim in the chest and she died after being rushed to the hospital.