IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who shot and killed himself outside Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne’s Irving home on Wednesday, Feb. 10 was a long-time friend, according to a spokesperson for the Congresswoman.

Irving Police confirmed the victim was Richard Christian “Chris” Dillard, 55.

He was a former Communications Director for Beth Van Duyne for Congress according to Van Duyne spokesperson Andrea Coker.

He was most recently a Public Affairs Officer for the Texas State Guard according to his LinkedIn page.

U.S. Rep. Van Duyne released the following statement:

“I am still shocked and grieving that Chris would take his life. We have known each other for years. He had been to my home numerous times for holiday parties, fantasy football draft parties, and get-togethers with friends. The last time I heard from him was over text in early January to share pictures of his family. I have spoken with Chris’ mother to offer my condolences and ask her how to support her during this difficult time. I am devastated for her, his daughter and grandchildren. We are praying for Chris’ family and loved ones and ask that everyone please respect their privacy.”

Irving Police spokesperson, Officer Robert Reeves, said Dillard had no known history of mental health issues.

Officer Reeves said police aren’t sure sure how Dillard entered the gated community but knew other residents there.

They checked his home but found no suicide note and say they don’t know why he shot himself in her yard.

Reeves said Irving Police worked with the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police and did not identify any other threats and called this an “isolated incident.”

Van Duyne was home when she heard a gunshot and saw a person’s body on her front walkway around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and called 911.

Van Duyne, who represents Texas’ 24th Congressional District, is a former Mayor of Irving.