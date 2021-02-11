DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Icy roads across North Texas are being blamed for at least one death overnight.
Just before midnight there was an 18-vehicle pileup on Interstate-45 at Lamar Street in Dallas.
According to police, the incident started with just one crash. The male driver of a car involved in the accident got out to check damage to their car and was hit by several other vehicles, killing him and causing the pileup.
It wasn't just civilian vehicles involved in the pileup, a Dallas police cruiser that was blocking traffic from the accident, on the opposite side of the interstate, was also hit.
Besides the death, of those involved in the pileup only one person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be minor.
A separate crash in Dallas, on I-30 and Westmoreland Road, left a FedEx semi flipped on its side and traffic backed up. An SUV was also involved in that crash, but police say both the driver of the big rig and the truck were not seriously injured.
Officials say crews with the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) are working 12-hour shifts to keep the roadways treated.