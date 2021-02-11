NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Area schools districts that decided to open today received an earful of complaints from upset parents.

Most Denton County school districts opened Thursday, which outraged a number of parents who said it was unnecessary and dangerous.

Independence High School and Scoggins Middle School along with Frisco ISD’s 70 other schools opened, leaving some parents, like Courtney Brooks shaking their heads.

“I just think that they are playing a dangerous game with people’s lives because it could easily result in a car accident,” said Brooks.

Brooks decided to keep her two teenagers home. Other parents posted their disapproval on social media with photos of ice on streets outside their homes.

Frisco ISD said the decision to open was made after consulting the police and fire departments.

“Administrators and other staff also drove the roads to determine whether they could be navigated safely. In most areas, roads within Frisco ISD were dry, and crews were notified of any isolated problem areas, which they worked to address.”

Frisco wasn’t the only district to hold classes as scheduled. Nearly a dozen other districts agreed that the roads were safe.

Schools Open Argyle Independent School District.

Aubrey Independent School District

Denton Independent School District

Krum Independent School District

Lake Dallas Independent School District

Lewisville Independent School District

Little Elm Independent School District

Northwest Independent School District

Pilot Point Independent School District

Ponder Independent School District

Sanger Independent School District

Parents of Lewisville ISD students complained about the district’s vague social media posts on Facebook and Twitter that only urged them to stay alert to winter weather, with no mention of schools opening or closing.

Some parents said it was confusing and one posted that she was unsure until the bus arrived to pick up her child.

Frisco ISD told CBS 11 News as long as parents send a note their child’s absence will be considered excused.