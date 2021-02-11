NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Area schools districts that decided to open today received an earful of complaints from upset parents.
Independence High School and Scoggins Middle School along with Frisco ISD’s 70 other schools opened, leaving some parents, like Courtney Brooks shaking their heads.
“I just think that they are playing a dangerous game with people’s lives because it could easily result in a car accident,” said Brooks.
Brooks decided to keep her two teenagers home. Other parents posted their disapproval on social media with photos of ice on streets outside their homes.
Frisco ISD said the decision to open was made after consulting the police and fire departments.
"Administrators and other staff also drove the roads to determine whether they could be navigated safely. In most areas, roads within Frisco ISD were dry, and crews were notified of any isolated problem areas, which they worked to address."
Frisco wasn’t the only district to hold classes as scheduled. Nearly a dozen other districts agreed that the roads were safe.
Schools Open
Argyle Independent School District.
Aubrey Independent School District
Denton Independent School District
Krum Independent School District
Lake Dallas Independent School District
Lewisville Independent School District
Little Elm Independent School District
Northwest Independent School District
Pilot Point Independent School District
Ponder Independent School District
Sanger Independent School District
Parents of Lewisville ISD students complained about the district’s vague social media posts on Facebook and Twitter that only urged them to stay alert to winter weather, with no mention of schools opening or closing.
Some parents said it was confusing and one posted that she was unsure until the bus arrived to pick up her child.
Frisco ISD told CBS 11 News as long as parents send a note their child’s absence will be considered excused.