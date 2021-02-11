ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police officers have responded to 82 crashes since 10 p.m. on Feb. 10 due to slick, icy road conditions.

The vast majority of the wrecks were on bridges and overpasses along I.H. 20, U.S. 287, S.H. 360 and I.H. 30.

A patrol car was struck by another car that lost control in the 6500 block of West I.H. 20 after midnight. The officer was outside investigating a separate crash so he was not injured.

Police continued to urge caution on Thursday, Feb. 11, due to unsafe speeds for driving conditions. In the morning, officers were still working nearly two dozen crashes or assist motorist calls where people where disabled or spun out.

A major crash closed the ramp from eastbound I.H. 30 to southbound S.H. 369 Thursday morning. Officer requested sanding operations at that location.

Anyone who must drive in these conditions should take it slow and be especially careful on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Even some arterial streets contain ice so assume any elevated area may be slick.

I.H. 20 in West Arlington has slick spots and crashes continue on overpasses near U.S. 287, Little Road and Green Oaks.

Again, officers want people to slow down as ice could form easily based on moisture and temps.