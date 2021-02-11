FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A multi-car pileup, involving more than 100 vehicles, along Interstate-35W in Fort Worth has shutdown the highway and left several people trapped in their cars.

The pileup happened after freezing rain and sleet that fell overnight left roadways across North Texas wet and slick.

All lanes of the interstate — starting near the 28th Street bridge, not far from downtown — are closed because of the accident that police say was due to weather.

Pictures and video from CBS 11 News crews at the scene show dozens of cars and trucks and dozens of 18-wheelers — some hauling cars and trucks — smashed, toppled over, and stacked on top of each other.

Officials say I-35W is backed up in both directions from Interstate-30 to well past Loop 820. First responders are calling the crash a ‘mass casualty incident’, but so far no deaths or serious injuries have been confirmed.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and have transported dozens of patients to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions, but the rescuers did and are having are difficulty reaching some victims because of the literal pileup and the blocked roadway.

No paramedics or EMTs were injured in the chaos.

Police are advising anyone involved in the crash, who only has minor damage to their vehicle and is not injured, to please exchange information and continue safely off the interstate. Those people should notify their insurance companies once they arrive at their destination.