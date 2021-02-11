FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – “Who was responsible for safety on this roadway?” That’s just one of the many questions Texas state Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. is asking about the deadly pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth Thursday morning.

At least five people were killed and dozens more were injured in the massive crash that happened at around 6:30 a.m. due to weather, police said. Freezing rain and sleet fell overnight, which left roadways across North Texas wet and slick.

As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup, according to police, and many drivers were trapped within their vehicles.

As crews are continuing rescue and cleanup efforts, Romero said he’s looking into how the pileup happened in the first place if weather conditions were known pre-emptively. He represents District 90, which covers much of the Fort Worth area.

We are hearing reports that the North Tarrant Express, where this horrific 100 car pileup occurred, was neither salted nor sanded. The Fort Worth Fire Department had to bring their own salt & sand just to access the scene. #FortWorth #HD90 #I35 1/ — Ramon Romero Jr. (@RepRamonRomero) February 11, 2021

Who was responsible for safety on this roadway? Who was responsible for deicing this portion of our highway? Who dropped the ball and why? Does TxDOT oversee safety measures on tollways or do we just trust these private companies to handle it? 3/ — Ramon Romero Jr. (@RepRamonRomero) February 11, 2021

Romero said on Twitter that he has heard reports the roadway where the pileup happened allegedly wasn’t salted or sanded ahead of the icy conditions. He went on to say more about an investigation in the Twitter thread.

"My office is asking many questions and demanding answers. We have already had multiple discussions about this tollway's bottleneck design and lack of commonsense safety measures such as a shoulder" "Every resident of Fort Worth has known this weather was coming for days, yet nothing was done, and far too many people have lost their lives as a result. We will not rest until we get answers. Incredible gratitude to @fortworthpd and @FortWorthFire." "This tragedy deserves an immediate and thorough investigation. This inclement weather was foreseeable and lives were lost because a private company didn't uphold its end of the deal. Investigate now @TXAG @TxDOT @TxDPS."

North Tarrant Express told CBS 11 News that they had pre-treated the area on Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of I-35W just north of downtown Fort Worth as cleanup is expected to last most of the day.