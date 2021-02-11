by Keith Russell | CBS 11

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Who would’ve thought Waxahachie would be #1 in the state in 6A boys basketball?

Head coach Greg Gober says, “We’ve got a tremendous resolve that which you can see in your opponent and that which you cannot see.”

The Indians could not have foreseen 18 member of the girls and boys programs getting COVID-19.

And basketball at the school being shutdown for two weeks. The sounds of sneaker squeaking and balls bouncing instantly going away.

Senior CJ Nolan (Headed to OU next season) says, “We got the email/text whatever we got saying we had to shutdown for two weeks. We were very like Ahhh.”

The agony of temporarily losing a chance to play the game they love provided a big lesson they can’t wait to share.

Senior Jaylen Lake (Headed To Colorado St. next season) warns “it’s a very serious thing. People have died from it. I would say try to stay safe as much as possible.”

Coach Gober stresses “we were spared without any serious illness or tragedy when I say we’re blessed we’re truly blessed.”

Now back on the court with the playoffs coming quickly. It’s only right Waxahachie carries that blessing to its first state title since 1983.

Nolan says “it’s past time that we should bring it back here Hachie.”

No doubt a year Hachie will never forget.