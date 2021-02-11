NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A wintry mix, including sleet, is falling across parts of North Texas making for a potentially treacherous commute and impacting several of the largest school districts in the Metroplex.

There will be no classes for any students — learning virtually or in person — in the Arlington Independent School District. Officials tweeted out early Thursday morning that all schools would be closed February 11, due to inclement weather.

All Arlington ISD schools will be closed Thursday, Feb.11, due to inclement weather. There will be no in-person or virtual classes. All district offices are also closed. Please be sure to check your parent email or https://t.co/S6tnR4gVvG for any updates. pic.twitter.com/dQjJuAVspy — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) February 11, 2021

The Mansfield ISD made the same decision as Arlington, closing all offices and canceling in-person and virtual classes, as well as all after-school activities are on Feb. 11.

The closure means an extended ‘holiday’ in Mansfield because it was already planned on the academic calendar that the district would be closed for students and teachers on Friday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 15.

After monitoring weather conditions through the night, administrators with the Burleson ISD announced on Twitter early Thursday that all schools would be closed. The cancellation is offices, schools, virtual and on-campus learning.

The same decision as made in the Garland Independent School District. The closure because of inclement weather means all students, regardless of virtual or face-to-face learning options, and staff will have a snow day on Thursday.

District campuses will be closed and there will be no in person learning. However, instruction will follow the schedule of the regular school day. This is not a “snow day.” If parents have questions, they may contact their campus principal via e-mail. — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) February 11, 2021

While the Fort Worth Independent School District is not taking a snow day, administrators announced late Wednesday night that all instruction will be delivered remotely on Thursday. Administrators said they made the decision because of the extreme cold, falling wintry mix and unsafe driving conditions.

Aledo ISD will run on a 2-hour delay today, Thurs, 2/11. Buses will run 2 hours behind normal schedule. Start times will be:

➡️Coder, McCall, Stuard, Vandagriff & Walsh: 9:40 am

➡️McAnally: 10:30 am

➡️ AMS, DNGC, AHS & ALC: 10:40 am

Please bundle up & be cautious this morning! pic.twitter.com/m6fRSso7N8 — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) February 11, 2021

The Aledo ISD will operate the district on a 2-hour delay on Feb. 11. The move means bus routes and school schedules will run 2 hours behind normal. The district’s advice for students, “bundle up & be cautious this morning!”