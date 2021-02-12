FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — At least 6 people were killed and some 65 injured on the morning of February 11 when more than a hundred cars, trucks, and semi tractor-trailers slipped, slid and crashed on an icy section of Interstate-35W. This morning we know the identity of two of those who lost their life.

Thursday afternoon CBS 11 News learned one of the victim’s was North Texan Aaron Watson. Family friend Sara Suttle said friends and family knew something was wrong when a location app on Watson’s phone showed that he’d been sitting on I-35W for hours.

While the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., Suttle said it wasn’t until the afternoon that they learned Watson had been killed.

Watson was married and now his wife, Jane, is just trying to hold on. “She [Watson’s wife] said, ‘Aaron’s usually the strong one’ and she gets to fall apart,” Suttle recalled. “And you know she’s got their two kids and she cannot fall apart. Ya know, she has to be strong for them.”

Suttle describes Watson as a good family man, great husband and father, and overall good person.

Overnight Thursday CBS 11 News learned the name of a second victim killed in the crash.

Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Medical Office identified 34-year old Tiffany Louann Gerred of Northlake as another victim. Her time of death is listed at 6:13 a.m. so she is believed to have died at the scene.

Drivers blame icy conditions in the express lanes on the bridge near 28th Street for the 133-car pileup. Of the 65 injured in the pileup more than 35 were taken from the scene in ambulances and many remained hospitalized on Friday.

Remnants of the crash were on the highway for more than 24 hours. I wasn’t until rush hour Friday morning when all southbound lanes on the freeway were opened. The TEXPress toll lane section from Loop 820 to Northside Drive remains shutdown.